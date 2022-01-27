Alaya F wraps up shoot for 'U-Turn', says 'can't wait for everyone to watch the film'

Actress Alaya F has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller film "U-Turn".

Alaya shares: "This film is very special to me and being the last day of this beautiful journey, it is just unbelievable. I am very grateful for the very lovely crew who was giving their all, every day, no matter how difficult some days were. Everyone really pulled through."

She says that the entire team was always filled with enthusiasm for the project and we all worked together so wonderfully to make it all come together.

Alaya adds: "So much has happened during the shoot but each moment has made this film a labor of love. As this journey comes to an end, I can't wait for everyone to watch and experience the same."

The actor began shooting for the film early last year and as the shoot came to an end, team "U-Turn" decided to celebrate on the sets.

Director Arif says: "The journey for this film has been amazing, and we are filled with emotions as we wrap our shoot today. I am extremly thankful to Ekta mam and the entire team for putting in their hard work and heart in the making of this film."

Set against an urban backdrop, "U-Turn", will be produced by Cult Movies, which is the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, which focuses to produce new age and edgy content.

In "U-Turn", Alaya dons the character of a journalist. The film is produced by Cult Movies, a new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:53 PM IST