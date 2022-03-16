Akshay Kumar's super fan comes up with special 'Bachchhan Paandey' gulaal packets ahead of Holi 2022

Living up to the movie tagline – ‘Holi Pe Goli’, the makers of the eagerly-awaited ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ were in for a sweet surprise when they discovered special movie branded gulaal packets circulating in markets.

When it comes to monetizing celebrities with a pun, no one perhaps does it better than the Indian traders. Like always, this Holi season too, the market areas of cities like Mathura, Faizabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra (UP) and suburban districts of Mumbai will be flooded with ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ branded colours.

This Holi became all the more special for the makers of the Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer with the new organic and herbal gulaal available in the markets for Holi enthusiasts.

Interestingly, a gulaal manufacturer based in Lucknow, who is also an avid Akshay Kumar fan, has initiated this special edition called ‘Holi Ke Rang, Bachchhan Paandey ke sang’. Holi was always a celebratory festival and for fans having a big ticket Akshay Kumar film was heartening.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:24 PM IST