Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish daughter Nysa on birthday with a heartfelt posts

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn might be playing the rough and tough action hero or serious and strategic roles on screen, in reality he is a loving father to his kids Nysa and Yug Devgn.

Time and again, he has been seen showering love on his children with adorable social media posts. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Nysa's birthday, the actor penned a heartfelt note wishing his dearest daughter.

Sharing a stunning picture of Nysa, Ajay wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.

Kajol too shared a photo where Nysa can be seen smiling wide. "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Nysa had recently turned model for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show, sparking rumours about her Bollywood debut. While mother Kajol remained tightlipped about the same, Ajay clarified that Nysa has no such plans as of yet.

Ajay said that he doesn't know if she wants to come into this line, adding that she has shown disinterest.

The 'Singham' actor, however, added that anything can change anytime with children, so only time will tell if Nysa really wants to venture into the showbiz.

For the unversed, Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, got enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:59 AM IST