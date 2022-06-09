e-Paper Get App

Aishwarya Rai says she wants to do a film with Abhishek Bachchan again but...

Aishwarya said she braved and stepped out to complete Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', but that doesn't change her focus for her family and Aaradhya

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has worked with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan in several films like 'Guru', 'Raavan' and 'Kuch Naa Kaho' among others, has once again expressed excitement at the prospect of working with him.

In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya reacted to teaming up with Abhishek soon. She said that 'it should happen soon'.

However, despite looking forward to her return to the movies, the actress is still very much committed to the family. She further stated that her priority is still her family and her child.

article-image

Aishwarya said she braved and stepped out to complete Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', but that doesn't change her focus for her family and Aaradhya.

Giving an update on the schedule of 'Ponniyin Selvan' Aishwarya said that Mani Ratnam has shot both the parts of the film. The actress and the director have worked together in films like 'Iruvar', 'Guru', and 'Raavan'.

Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya were accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya at IIFA Awards. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor even shook a leg with his wife and the little one during his energetic performance on stage.

