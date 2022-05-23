Abhishek Bachchan mourns death of the man who stitched his first suit as a baby

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently returned from Cannes Film Festival, took to Instagram and mourned the demise of the man who stitched his first suit.

Suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala, who tailored couture for Junior Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan passed away.

Bachchan penned a comprehensive note with a picture of his label that read "Akbar" and wrote, Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby ( I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere. If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing.”

He further added, “If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that “cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings “. To me he was the best suit maker in the world! I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace.”

On Saturday, Big B wrote in his blog, “Akki bhai, Akbar of Gabana fame, who designed and stitched my clothes for film and personal for the last 50 years, passed away in his sleep this morning. I have only duas for the departed souls .. and a prayer for them to rest in peace.”

Meanwhile on work front, Abhishek recently starred in 'Dasvi' which garnered appreciation from fans. He will be next seen in a new season of Amazon Prime's 'Breathe'.

