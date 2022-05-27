Abhimanyu Dassani to promote his song 'Nikamma' in Mumbai clubs

Getting the nation grooving with the foot-tapping beats and electrifying moves, Abhimanyu Dassani is ruling the charts with the release of the title track from his upcoming film 'Nikamma'.

Taking the frenzy a notch higher, the lead actor will be promoting the song across Mumbai through a club-hopping spree, building a connection with the youth.

Soon after the release of the super-entertaining masala trailer of 'Nikamma', the team of the mass family entertainer released the first song from the film with the title track ruling not only the charts but the social media platforms.

Harping upon the popularity of the song amongst the youth, the lead actor Abhimanyu Dassani and co-stars Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra will interact with their young fans by going around the town and dancing with the fans at some of the most known night clubs on May 27, 2022.

Receiving a roaring response to the trailer for its entertainment quotient, 'Nikamma' has created a huge interest amongst the public.

Revolving around the story of Adi, played by Abhimanyu, the film traces the transformation of a carefree, jobless slacker to a responsible and reliable person when trouble befalls his family.

'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on June 17, 2022.

After 'Nikamma', Abhimanyu will be next be seen in the family comedy entertainer 'Aankh Micholi', starring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi amongst others.

