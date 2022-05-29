'Aashram' fame Anupria Goenka reveals her birthday plans, resolution, and more

Anupria Goenka is all set to ring in her 35th birthday today. The Free Press Journal caught up with the 'Aashram' actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How are you celebrating your birthday this year?

After a very long time, I've taken my family out for a vacation. It's a three-day trip to this beautiful vineyard in Nashik. It's next to the lake and the mountains, and there's greenery, and it's just like my parents wanted. My siblings have also accompanied us, so we are having a complete family vacation. It's one of the best ways to spend the birthday because we haven't done something like this in a very long time.

What is your favourite birthday memory?

One of my best birthdays was when I was doing my first theatre workshop during my 12th standard. There was this whole group of 50-60 people and our teachers, and it was the first time I had tasted theatre and what being an artist was like. All the students and teachers got together and sang songs for me, recited a poem, and performed a small skit; all of it was for me, and it was really special and something that is very close to my heart.

Do you have a birthday ritual?

I don't really have a birthday ritual. In fact, all my birthdays have been different. For the past few years, I have been celebrating it on the sets of my projects. This year, I have planned this mini family vacation. Before I got into showbiz, my birthdays used to be all about spending time with my friends and family. I generally used to have breakfast with one friend, lunch with another, an evening get-together with a bunch of other friends, and the birthday nights I used to spend with my family.

Nowadays, I've also started doing something new every birthday. I was horse riding during my last birthday, and there was this one time when I was doing a workshop with children, and I really enjoyed it. So I think the real ritual here is to have a different birthday every year.

What is your birthday resolution?

My resolution is to become a better person and be better at everything I do to make my life more wholesome. I will also spend more quality time with the ones I love and connect to people soulfully. I want to work on my shortcomings and grow as an individual too.

What do you wish for on this birthday?

My birthday wish for this year is that all the people around me and my loved ones be healthy. I also am really hoping to get to do some international work, and I'll start on that journey this year. I also have some interesting projects lined up, and I'm learning something new in the recent one that I am very excited about. All in all, I just want to spend a very wholesome year with lots of good work, learning something new, and starting on a new journey.