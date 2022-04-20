'83' star Saqib Saleem REACTS to relationship rumours with stylist Anisha Jain

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem, who was last seen in Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83', has been grabbing eyeballs of late for his growing bond with stylist Anisha Jain.

Now, according to a report in the Times of India, Saqib and Anisha are actually dating. A source told the portal that the couple will make their relationship official very soon.

However, when Saqib was questioned about the rumours, he neither confirmed nor denied it, but instead said that he does not have any quote to give.

Anisha seemed rather confused when asked about the buzz, and said, "What is this question?", before hanging up.

It all started when Anisha posted a video on her Instagram handle, wishing Saqib a happy birthday, this month.

"Happy birthday @saqibsaleem, I love you," she had captioned the post.

It did not just end there, but Saqib too then replied to the post saying, "Thank you baby .. I love you."

On the professional front, Saqib was seen playing the role of the legendary cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in '83'. He was lauded for effortlessly slipping into the skin of his character and delivering a convincing performance.

Anisha, on the other hand, has been a part of the fashion industry for the past 15 years. She has styled Bollywood bigwigs including Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ishaan Khatter, among others.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:34 AM IST