30 years of SRK: Shah Rukh Khan gives a peak into his fierce avatar in 'Pathaan' - watch video

As Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the film industry today, the King of Bollywood treated his fans with a new picture of himself from his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

SRK took to his official social media handles to share a new motion poster of 'Pathaan'. In the photo, he can be seen flaunting his ripped body in a fierce avatar, with a gun in his hand and a scarred and bloody face.

"30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan," he tweeted.

'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is set to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023. It will mark SRK's return to the theatres after a hiatus of five long years. The film is touted to be a high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth Anand explains, “30 years of Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic moment in itself in the history of Indian cinema and we wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally. Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that. This is Team Pathaan’s way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema.”

He adds, “Shah Rukh Khan’s look from 'Pathaan' was the most heavily guarded imagery. Fans across the world have been frantically demanding for his look to be unveiled for a long, long time now and we couldn’t think of a better day to reveal this to his fans and audiences. I hope people and SRK fans love his look from 'Pathaan'.”

About SRK’s look in and as 'Pathaan', Siddharth says, “He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India. When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don’t think we will disappoint on that promise with 'Pathaan'.”

The shooting and release of 'Pathaan' has been delayed several times at first due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then due to the drugs controversy surrounding SRK's elder son Aryan Khan.

Besides 'Pathaan', SRK is set for two more releases in 2023, with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', and Atlee's 'Jawan'.