Tribal Leader Found Dead Just 10 Minutes After Alleging Harassment During Facebook Live | X - DebashishHiTs

Ranchi: Adivasi leader and social activist Nisha Bhagat allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Ranchi on Friday, after alleging harassment and talking to the area police sub-inspector during a Facebook Live broadcast.

Nisha Bhagat, aged around 38, firmly advocated for the protection of the Sarna religion, tribal identity and indigenous rights. During her livestream, which lasted about 10 minutes, she appeared distressed and stated that she was fighting for the community alone. She also said that the system had failed her in her fight against the land mafia.

Young tribal leader #NishaBhagat, fighting for the rights of tribals,land, delisting of converts, committed suicide during Facebook Live. She held #Jharkhand CM, Pithoriya police station in-charge, and Ajay Tirkey responsible for this.LoP seeks CBI probe https://t.co/PWK2LT7lK7 — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) November 6, 2026

Distress Expressed During Facebook Live

Bhagat appeared incensed by online trolling and the word “dalal” (broker) used against her.

In the video, she said she had no connection with anyone or any particular group. However, in the video, she also expressed her disappointment that the RSS and BJP had not supported her, contrary to her expectations.

Police Investigation Into Death Underway

Bhagat was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body was sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination. Police said no written suicide note had been recovered and an investigation was underway.

During the livestream, she called the inspector of Pithoria police station and told him she was live on Facebook and would take her life. She contested the 2024 assembly elections from Gumla on a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha ticket.

BJP Leader Reacts To Death

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Babulal Marandi commented on ‘X’: “In Nisha Bhagat's statement before her death, the frustration, pain, anguish, and frustration with the system clearly reveal that today, not just Adivasi society but the entire state is groaning in agony. Surya Hansda, who raised his voice for Adivasi society, was killed by the police in a fake encounter. Nisha Bhagat was forced to die. This death is not just Nisha Bhagat's—it is the death of the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of Adivasi society.”

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“To seize land and loot natural resources, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has set up an army of brokers across all districts of the state. Many brokers like Ajay Tirkey are spread throughout the state. Adivasi society should recognize them all and not get entangled in the slogans of "Abua Raj" to put their very existence in jeopardy. Nisha Bhagat will receive true tribute only when Adivasi society sustains the movement until Hemant Soren's resignation and the arrest of all these brokers,” he added.