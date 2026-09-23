Tejashwi Yadav Demands Fresh Elections In Bihar, West Bengal Over ECI Row | IANS

Patna: Amid political uproar that erupted after a newspaper report revealed a rift within the Election Commission of India (ECI), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday demanded fresh elections in Bihar and West Bengal, alleging that the EC was functioning as a “puppet” of the BJP.

Tejashwi raises election concerns

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi cited a The Indian Express report on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining constitutional institutions. He alleged that the EC had failed to address serious questions raised by the report and claimed that the poll outcomes in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal were manipulated to benefit the BJP.

Patna, Bihar: On the Election Commission and the ongoing controversy over the SIR, Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav says, "I mean, the government is functioning in a fraudulent manner, right? That means democracy has ended. According to the Constitution, every citizen has the right to… pic.twitter.com/6WYV9BAfqp — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

Read Also Karnataka Congress MLA Offers Resignation Over Drought List Exclusion; Speaker Rejects Letter

RJD leader alleged that Rs 10,000 was distributed during elections and accused the government of misusing agencies such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax. He also raised questions about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s role, claiming that merely removing one Election Commissioner would not be enough.

“We are demanding that elections should be held afresh,” he demanded, alleging that the opposition had been defeated in the 2024 and 2025 elections.

CPI (ML) seeks action

On the other hand, CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya demanded the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls following the newspaper expose.

Also Watch:

The Central Committee of the CPI (ML) issued a formal statement, announcing its submission to President Droupadi Murmu.

He also demanded cancellation of all the elections held since the launch of the SIR and order of fresh polls in concerned states, and constitutional amendment in compliance with the spirit of the Supreme Court judgement regarding appointment of Election Commissioners and measures to ensure neutrality, transparency and accountability in the conduct of the EC.