Prashant Kishor Questions Mithila Brahmins' Support For BJP, Urges Community To Prioritise Education Over Politics | ANI

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor has questioned the support of Brahmins in Mithila for the BJP, alleging that the community had weakened its political influence by alienating Muslim voters who earlier backed its leaders.

Addressing a Brahmin gathering at Mahinam village in Darbhanga, Kishor urged the community to focus on education rather than religious mobilisation. “Your strength is the pen. Your strength is Saraswati. You are not people who wield axes,” he said.

Responding to a suggestion that a Brahmin candidate should be fielded from the area, the JSP leader pointed out that both the sitting MLA and the local MP belonged to the community. He said Brahmins had represented the Assembly constituency for around 15 years.

"If electing a Brahmin alone could solve your problems, you should not have suffered at all,” he said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Founder of Jan Suraaj Party Prashant Kishor says, "If Mithilesh Tiwari possesses such great knowledge, then let him offer his commentary. I spoke based on my understanding of the local social landscape. People had raised three points—one being that since this is a Brahmin-majority area, the election ticket should go to a Brahmin. Yet, if you believe that having a Brahmin win would solve all your problems, consider this: you have had a Brahmin MLA for the last 15 years, and still, your situation has not improved. Secondly, people mentioned that their political standing is declining—so I shared my perspective on that. You (the BJP) need to sit down and reflect on why Muslims have stopped voting for you. Why, ultimately, did the Muslims turn away from you? If you use inappropriate language regarding any community, the people of that community will not support you." — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

Kishor Questions Brahmin Political Alignment

Kishor alleged that Brahmin leaders had alienated Muslim voters who once supported them by aligning with the BJP and targeting Muslims on social media. He also recalled the traditional ties between Brahmins and Extremely Backward Classes, citing the social standing of barbers alongside priests in village life.

Invoking Parashuram, he questioned the emphasis on religious symbolism over education, asking whether wielding an axe could provide for a child who did not study.

Migration And Employment Concerns In Mithila

He also questioned the popular description of Mithila as a land of intellectuals, claiming that his Padyatra through Darbhanga and Madhubani had exposed widespread dependence on migration for employment. Even families with large landholdings and distinguished backgrounds were looking for jobs paying around Rs 20,000 a month for their children, he claimed.

Accusing BJP leaders of sending their children to study in the US and the UK while encouraging others to mobilise against Muslims, the JSP leader said voters should not remain politically aligned along caste and religious lines.

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Kishor Criticises Unconditional Political Loyalty

Describing such loyalty as political “bonded labour”, he argued that parties take voters for granted when they are assured of support irrespective of their performance.