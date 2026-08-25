Patna Student Protest Turns Violent As Police Use Water Cannons, Lathi-Charge BPSC Aspirants | PTI

Patna: Thousands of students clashed with the police personnel in Patna on Tuesday after they were stopped from marching towards the chief minister’s residence in support of their several demands, including a single-stage PT-mains examination in the proposed fourth Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

Students clash with police

Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon on protesters, who also pelted stones at the security personnel. Protesters' other demands are removal of negative marking and 100 per cent domicile-based recruitment.

The march started from the historic Gandhi Maidan as left-wing activists affiliated with organisations such as the AISF and DYFI also participated in the march. Activists from NSUI also took part in the protest.

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Security deployed along route

Police deployed heavy security along the nearly five-kilometre route from Gandhi Maidan to the chief minister’s residence. Protesters reached Dak Bungalow roundabout, one of Patna’s busiest intersections, after breaking barricades at JP Golambar. A security cordon of metal shields was deployed at Dak Bungalow roundabout.

The barricades were pushed aside as the crowd tried to advance, leading to a physical scuffle between protesters and security personnel. A female demonstrator was also seen lying unconscious by the roadside.

Police action and detentions

Police first used water cannons, but when the protesters did not relent and continued to hold demonstrations, police resorted to baton charge to clear the area.

Police also detained several students as there were also reports of some police personnel being injured in their clashes with protesters.

Meanwhile, security was also beefed up around the chief minister in view of the student protest.

BPSC demands and controversy

Job aspirants and students have been holding a sit-in at Gardanibagh since August 18. More than a dozen groups are participating in the protest, raising demands relating to several competitive examinations and recruitment processes.

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BPSC has made it clear that it would conduct the examination in two stages and that negative marking will continue in objective examinations.

Students are also demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC preliminary examination, alleging administrative irregularities and a paper leak.

The student protests escalated after BPSC examination controller Rajesh Kumar Singh during a press conference quoted a Hindi proverb, “Hathi chale bazaar, kutta bhaunke hazar”. The remark triggered criticism from protesters and political leaders, with critics interpreting it as a reference to protesting students.

Later, chief minister Samrat Choudhary ordered Singh's suspension. A woman protester was also seen carrying a poster with “Kutta Janta Party” written on it, in resemblance to launch of “Cockroach Janta Party”.