Patna Crime: Property Dealer Shot Dead At Village Party, Police Hunt For Accused | X -

Patna, Aug 18: A property dealer was shot dead following an altercation among acquaintances during a late-night liquor party in Karaudichak village, under the Phulwari Sharif police station area of Patna.

Dispute leads to shooting

The deceased has been identified as Golu Yadav. According to preliminary information, one of the youths present at the gathering allegedly opened fire, shooting Golu four times. He lost his life at the scene.

According to an official, four to five youths had gathered in an open area near a religious site in Karaudichak for a late-night liquor party.

During the gathering, an argument reportedly broke out between Golu and one of his companions over an unspecified issue.

The dispute escalated, following which one of the youths allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired four consecutive shots at Golu.

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Police begin investigation

The shooting triggered panic at the spot. The accused youths reportedly fled immediately after the incident.

After receiving information, Phulwari Sharif police reached the scene and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police took custody of Golu's body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Officers are questioning local residents and conducting searches at suspected locations to trace the accused and recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

Motive remains unclear

Investigators are also working to identify all those who were present at the gathering and establish what led to the fatal confrontation.

Golu Yadav was reportedly involved in property dealing and land transactions.

Police are examining several possible angles, but the precise motive for the killing has not yet been established.

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Family awaits answers

His family said Golu had left home in the evening. When he failed to return late at night, relatives began searching for him, only to subsequently learn that he had been killed.

The incident has left Golu's family devastated, while the shooting has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in Karaudichak village.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Phulwarisharif police station, and further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)