Canada Police Charge Indian-Origin Man After Alleged Park Assault On Woman | File Pic

Surrey, Aug 18: A 40-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged on two counts following an alleged sexual assault of a young woman at a park in Canada's Surrey city, police said.

Police investigate assault report

Surrey Police Service said its officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at Bear Creek Park on August 9. The woman told the police that she was groped by an adult man, who fled the scene.

Police launched an investigation and issued a public appeal last week seeking information and released photographs of the suspect. Soon, a man matching the description was identified.

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Charges filed against accused

The accused, Jagendar Kurana, was arrested on August 12, police said in a statement on Monday.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service subsequently approved two Criminal Code charges against Kurana, one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Kurana was remanded in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing until his next scheduled court appearance on August 17, police said.

Investigation continues

The investigation into the alleged assault is continuing, police added.

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