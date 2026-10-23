MLC Polls Witness Clash Between Supporters Of Rival JD(U) Leaders, Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Fake Voters Added

Patna: Voting for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats concluded at 4 pm on Friday amid tight security, even as a clash between supporters of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate from Patna Graduates' seat Anuj Singh, backed by JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, and JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar erupted in Mokama in the constituency.
The incident occurred near the Mokama block office. Police immediately reached the spot, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Krishna brought the situation under control after pacifying members of both sides.
A video from the spot showed police trying to pacify supporters of the two candidates.
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Fake Voter Registrations
On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of trying to rig the MLC polls by adding fake voters and also tagged a media report to substantiate his claim.
He wrote on ‘X’, “BJP has become so addicted to vote theft that now they want to manipulate by adding fake votes even in the four Teachers’ and four Graduates’ constituencies held in Bihar. In the four Teachers’ constituencies spread across 16 districts, there are only a total of 40,253 voters, but even in that, they have added fake voters. Their dishonesty and fraud will come to an end because the public has now understood the deceit and robbery of these murderers of democracy.”
RJD Candidate Raises Electoral Roll Concerns
Meanwhile, RJD candidate from Patna Teachers’ constituency Sanjeev Kumar Singh claimed that thousands of fake and fraudulent voters were registered in the electoral rolls to manipulate the election outcome to favour the BJP candidate and sitting MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav in the poll.
Refuting the allegation, Yadav said that he had been representing the constituency for the last five terms on the strength of voters’ support. He said that Singh was not even a teacher but was still trying to represent the constituency.
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Election Commission Releases Voter Turnout Figures
According to the Election Commission, a turnout of 43.87 per cent was recorded in the four graduate constituencies and 74.55 per cent in the four teacher constituencies, according to Election Commission data. As many as 150 candidates are in the fray for the eight seats. Results will be declared on October 27.