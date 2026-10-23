MLC Polls Witness Clash Between Supporters Of Rival JD(U) Leaders, Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Fake Voters Added | X @ANI

Patna: Voting for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats concluded at 4 pm on Friday amid tight security, even as a clash between supporters of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate from Patna Graduates' seat Anuj Singh, backed by JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, and JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar erupted in Mokama in the constituency.

The incident occurred near the Mokama block office. Police immediately reached the spot, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Krishna brought the situation under control after pacifying members of both sides.

A video from the spot showed police trying to pacify supporters of the two candidates.

Patna, Bihar: Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav, on the elections to eight seats in the Legislative Council, says, ''Look, our candidates are constantly being harassed through the misuse of money power, machinery, conspiracies and the administration, while fake voters are being created. Despite all this, the feedback we are receiving indicates that we are going to win all eight seats. People have now recognized their use of money power, machinery and vote theft. Fake voters are being added continuously. Following a court order, the names of 5,500 fake voters were removed from the electoral rolls. Despite this, there were many other fake voters whose names we repeatedly demanded be removed by approaching the Election Commission and district magistrates. The names of people being allowed to vote after the creation of fake institutions and the registration of fake teachers as voters should also have been removed from the electoral rolls..'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2026

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Fake Voter Registrations

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of trying to rig the MLC polls by adding fake voters and also tagged a media report to substantiate his claim.

He wrote on ‘X’, “BJP has become so addicted to vote theft that now they want to manipulate by adding fake votes even in the four Teachers’ and four Graduates’ constituencies held in Bihar. In the four Teachers’ constituencies spread across 16 districts, there are only a total of 40,253 voters, but even in that, they have added fake voters. Their dishonesty and fraud will come to an end because the public has now understood the deceit and robbery of these murderers of democracy.”

RJD Candidate Raises Electoral Roll Concerns

Meanwhile, RJD candidate from Patna Teachers’ constituency Sanjeev Kumar Singh claimed that thousands of fake and fraudulent voters were registered in the electoral rolls to manipulate the election outcome to favour the BJP candidate and sitting MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav in the poll.

Refuting the allegation, Yadav said that he had been representing the constituency for the last five terms on the strength of voters’ support. He said that Singh was not even a teacher but was still trying to represent the constituency.

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Election Commission Releases Voter Turnout Figures

According to the Election Commission, a turnout of 43.87 per cent was recorded in the four graduate constituencies and 74.55 per cent in the four teacher constituencies, according to Election Commission data. As many as 150 candidates are in the fray for the eight seats. Results will be declared on October 27.