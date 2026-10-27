Jharkhand's Palamu Hospital Horror As Stray Dog Seen Carrying Newborn's Body, SIT Formed To Probe Incident | X - itswhoami19

Palamu (Jharkhand), Oct 27: Panic gripped Medinirai Medical College Hospital in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday after a stray dog was spotted roaming the premises with the body of a newborn in its mouth, prompting the district administration to launch an investigation.

The disturbing incident triggered concern among patients' attendants, healthcare workers, and others present at the hospital. The matter came to the attention of the authorities after a video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral, following which the Palamu Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police visited the hospital to inspect the premises and assess the situation.

Witness Alerts Hospital Authorities And Police

According to information received, the incident came to light at around 10 a.m. when a man who had arrived at the hospital for treatment spotted the dog carrying the newborn's body. He immediately informed the hospital administration and the police outpost on the premises.

😡 शर्मनाक!झारखंड के पलामू जिले के सदर अस्पताल से जुड़ा यह मामला बेहद विचलित करने वाला है। वीडियो में एक कुत्ता नवजात बच्चे को मुँह में दबाकर ले जाता दिखाई दे रहा है।आखिर अस्पताल परिसर में ऐसी लापरवाही कैसे हो सकती है?#Jharkhand #Palamu https://t.co/kkrPoO5HLF — Pawan (@itswhoami19) October 27, 2026

Police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving the information and initiated an inquiry. However, it remains unclear whether the newborn's body had been brought from within the hospital premises or whether someone had left it there after bringing it from outside. The authorities have also not yet established where the dog picked up the body.

Senior Officials Inspect Hospital Premises

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police visited Medinirai Medical College Hospital and inspected the premises. They also questioned hospital staff and reviewed the existing security arrangements.

Special Investigation Team Constituted

The district administration has constituted a special investigation team to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the origin of the newborn's body. The team is examining CCTV footage from the hospital premises and surrounding areas to determine who brought the body there and under what circumstances it was left.

Officials are also questioning people in the vicinity as part of the investigation. The administration said a fair and thorough inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence or involvement in the incident.

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Hospital Security Comes Under Scrutiny

The incident has raised serious questions about security and monitoring within the hospital premises, even as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the newborn's death and how the body came to be in the dog's possession.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)