Jharkhand Tribal Woman Alleges Custodial Torture, Harassment By Latehar Police; CM Hemant Soren Orders Probe | X

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked the Latehar Superintendent of Police to take immediate action on allegations of brutal custodial assault, sexual harassment and casteist abuse made by a 33-year-old tribal woman against personnel at the Bariatu police station.

The matter gained prominence after Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (a coalition of progressive organisations to defend people’s rights and democratic values) posted a video on X in which the victim woman is seen narrating her ordeal in her feeble voice. Tagging the Chief Minister, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha also wrote on social media: “An Adivasi woman from Herang, Latehar was mercilessly beaten by the Bariatu SHO in civil dress along with three male policemen while grazing goats on the afternoon of October 5, and was brought to the police station. She was beaten on the way. Cops touched her breasts, hung up and beaten at the police station and used casteist slurs before releasing her next night.”

.@LateharPolice तत्काल संज्ञान लें, जाँच करें एवं उचित कार्यवाही करते हुए सूचना दें। यह स्थिति स्वीकार्य नहीं है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) October 9, 2026

Soren orders immediate investigation

Posting the video on his X account, Soren commented, “Take immediate cognisance, investigate, and inform after taking appropriate action. This situation is unacceptable.” The complaint, addressed to the Latehar Superintendent of Police, names Bariatu police station officer-in-charge Prabhat Kumar Das, driver Kundan Thakur, munshi Manish and three other personnel in plain clothes.

Woman alleges custodial assault and coercion

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Melam Tola, was taken into custody on October 5 while grazing goats near Bajnadih Mahua. She alleged that she was severely beaten, tied upside down inside the police station and had green chillies forced into her mouth. She further alleged that police coerced her into recording a video statement falsely implicating herself in illegal poppy cultivation before releasing her the following night. The complaint also accuses the personnel of ransacking her house and stealing Rs 80,000 saved for an upcoming wedding.

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Police constitute internal inquiry team

Following public outrage and intervention by the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, the state police constituted an internal inquiry team to investigate the allegations.