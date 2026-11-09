Jharkhand Security Row Erupts As Babulal Marandi Returns 13-Year-Old Bulletproof Vehicle After Repeated Breakdowns | X - yourBabulal

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and leader of the opposition has returned his 13-year-old bulletproof vehicle provided for his security due to frequent breakdowns midway.

He has also written to chief minister Hemant Soren, informing him of his decision to return the vehicle to the government. He also demanded that the security vehicles provided to all former chief ministers be reviewed using uniform standards. The relevant home department files should be summoned, accountability fixed for the officials concerned, and a written report on the action taken on his earlier letter and complaints from his office should be provided within seven days, he added.

मुख्यमंत्री @HemantSorenJMM जी को पत्र लिखकर अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए उपलब्ध कराई गई 13 वर्ष पुरानी और बार-बार बीच रास्ते में खराब होने वाली बुलेटप्रूफ गाड़ी सरकार को ससम्मान लौटाने का निर्णय लिया है।यह शिकायत अब अकेले मेरी भी नहीं रह गई है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री @MundaArjun जी ने भी अपने सुरक्षा वाहनों की हालत पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उनके अनुसार, उनके कार्यालय से जुलाई 2024 से जून 2026 के बीच छह पत्र भेजे गए। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि 14 मार्च 2026 को गृह विभाग ने आवश्यक कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया था। इसके बाद भी शिकायत बनी रही। अभी 6 नवंबर की रात चौका के पास उनके काफ़िले का एक वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ।गाड़ी का बीच रास्ते में बंद होना आपके कार्यालय की फ़ाइल में मरम्मत का एक मामूली मामला हो सकता है। सड़क पर उसकी कीमत चालक और सुरक्षाकर्मियों को चुकानी पड़ती है। मेरी सुरक्षा में तैनात उन जवानों से आपका क्या मतभेद है जिन्हें अपनी हर ड्यूटी इन्हीं गाड़ियों में करनी पड़ती है।21 मार्च 2026 को मैंने सीधे आपको पत्र लिखकर इस विषय की ओर ध्यान दिलाया था। दिसंबर 2024 में 17 नए बुलेटप्रूफ वाहन खरीदे जाने के बावजूद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों को सुरक्षित वाहन उपलब्ध क्यों नहीं कराए जा रहे हैं? आखिर गाड़ी बदलने पर 'ऊपर से रोक' किसके आदेश पर लगी है?हमारी मांग है कि सभी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों के सुरक्षा वाहनों की समान मानदंडों पर समीक्षा हो, गृह विभाग की संबंधित फाइल मंगाकर जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की जवाबदेही तय की जाए तथा मेरे पिछले पत्र और. मेरे कार्यालय की शिकायतों पर हुई कार्रवाई का लिखित विवरण सात दिनों के भीतर उपलब्ध कराया जाए। @BJP4India @narendramodi @AmitShah @NitinNabin @blsanthosh @BJP4Jharkhand — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) November 9, 2026

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Marandi Raises Concerns Over Security Vehicles

Marandi wrote on ‘X’, “This is no longer an issue raised by me alone. Former chief minister Arjun Munda has also questioned the condition of his security vehicles. According to him, his office sent six letters between July 2024 and June 2026. He also said that the home department had directed necessary action on March 14, 2026. Despite this, the complaints remained unaddressed. On the night of November 6, a vehicle in his convoy met with an accident near Chowka.

Questions Raised Over Personnel Safety

“A vehicle breaking down on the road may be a minor repair issue in the files of your office, but the driver and security personnel have to pay the price on the ground. What differences do you have with the personnel deployed for my security, who are required to perform every duty in these very vehicles?” he asked.

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Marandi Questions Allocation Of Bulletproof Vehicles

“On March 21, 2026, I had written directly to you to draw your attention to this issue. Despite the purchase of 17 new bulletproof vehicles in December 2024, why are former chief ministers not being provided with safe vehicles? Who has ordered the alleged 'restriction from above' on replacing these vehicles?” he further asked while flagging the issue.