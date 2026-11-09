Jharkhand Security Row Erupts As Babulal Marandi Returns 13-Year-Old Bulletproof Vehicle After Repeated Breakdowns

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and leader of the opposition has returned his 13-year-old bulletproof vehicle provided for his security due to frequent breakdowns midway.
He has also written to chief minister Hemant Soren, informing him of his decision to return the vehicle to the government. He also demanded that the security vehicles provided to all former chief ministers be reviewed using uniform standards. The relevant home department files should be summoned, accountability fixed for the officials concerned, and a written report on the action taken on his earlier letter and complaints from his office should be provided within seven days, he added.
Marandi Raises Concerns Over Security Vehicles
Marandi wrote on ‘X’, “This is no longer an issue raised by me alone. Former chief minister Arjun Munda has also questioned the condition of his security vehicles. According to him, his office sent six letters between July 2024 and June 2026. He also said that the home department had directed necessary action on March 14, 2026. Despite this, the complaints remained unaddressed. On the night of November 6, a vehicle in his convoy met with an accident near Chowka.
Questions Raised Over Personnel Safety
“A vehicle breaking down on the road may be a minor repair issue in the files of your office, but the driver and security personnel have to pay the price on the ground. What differences do you have with the personnel deployed for my security, who are required to perform every duty in these very vehicles?” he asked.
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Marandi Questions Allocation Of Bulletproof Vehicles
“On March 21, 2026, I had written directly to you to draw your attention to this issue. Despite the purchase of 17 new bulletproof vehicles in December 2024, why are former chief ministers not being provided with safe vehicles? Who has ordered the alleged 'restriction from above' on replacing these vehicles?” he further asked while flagging the issue.