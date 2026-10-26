JD(U) Moves To Disqualify Anant Singh As MLA, Seeks Expedited Action | IANS

Patna: The JD(U) on Monday stepped up its efforts to secure the disqualification of expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh, with state president Umesh Kushwaha visiting the Bihar Assembly to seek an update on the party’s petition.

Kushwaha met the Assembly secretary as Speaker Prem Kumar was unavailable. The party had submitted a recommendation for Singh’s disqualification under the anti-defection law on October 24, along with a 10-page dossier and a video citing his alleged anti-party activities, the day he was expelled for six years.

🚨 Nitish Kumar's JD(U) expelled its MLA Anant Singh for anti-party activities. 😭 https://t.co/fShXcof0Te — Simpu Singh (@Simpu_SinghIND) October 24, 2026

JD(U) Cites Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Explaining the action, Kushwaha accused Singh of campaigning against the JD(U)’s official candidate and participating in nomination-related activities and other programmes in support of a rival candidate. He also alleged that the Mokama MLA had made objectionable remarks against the party’s senior leadership and acted against its organisational interests.

The JD(U) leader said Singh had violated party discipline despite being an elected representative of the JD(U). The party remains committed to the principles and values upheld by its leader Nitish Kumar, he added.

Commenting on Singh’s expulsion, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said every political party had the right to take its own decisions. “Whatever the situation is, it is now before everyone,” he said.

Neelam Devi Loses Government Position

Meanwhile, the Bihar government removed Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, from the Patna District 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee and withdrew her Minister of State rank. In a related move, the state building construction department has ordered her to vacate her official government residence at 1 Mall Road in Patna by November 25.

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Tejashwi Yadav Responds To Developments

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his party had neither extended an invitation nor made any proposal to Anant Singh. Referring to the trust vote during which three RJD MLAs — Neelam Devi, Anand Mohan’s son and Prahlad Yadav — had supported the government, he said his party had warned them of the consequences of their decision.

“Today, Anand Mohan is distressed, Prahlad Yadav did not even get a ticket, and look at what has happened to Anant Singh,” Tejashwi said, alleging that all three had betrayed the RJD. He claimed that subsequent developments appeared to vindicate his party’s warning.