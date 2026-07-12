EC Mandates Parents' SIR Details For New Voter Registration Applicants | File Photo

The Election Commission (EC) has directed new applicants seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls to provide their parents' Special Intensive Revision (SIR) details along with Form 6, officials said.

According to officials, the declaration was introduced through instructions during the Bihar SIR launched in June last year, though Form 6 itself has not been amended. New voters are required to submit the declaration along with the application form.

"Daily SIR bulletins of Bihar showed the form filled along with declarations," an EC functionary said.

"It helps in mapping electors and reduces the documents new voters need to submit along with the application," the official added.

Officials also said applicants filing Form 6 online cannot proceed with the registration process unless the declaration is completed.

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EC defends SIR process

The poll authority has defended the SIR exercise, dismissing concerns raised by UN Special Rapporteurs and maintaining that the process is transparent, constitutional and has the Supreme Court's endorsement.

According to EC officials, the revision aims to ensure that all eligible Indian citizens are included in the electoral rolls while removing duplicate, deceased, shifted, absent and foreign voters.

Poll body rejects allegations of bias

Responding to allegations of large-scale deletion of minority voters, including in Nandigram, West Bengal, EC officials said voters were given sufficient opportunities to challenge exclusions and denied any bias in the process.

The response comes after UN Special Rapporteurs, in a recent letter to the government, raised concerns over the SIR, alleging that the exercise lacks transparency.

(With inputs from PTI)