CPI-Led Protest In Patna Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation Over SIR Roll Revision | X - CPI_National

Patna: Hundreds of workers and leaders from CPI and its affiliated organisations staged a march towards Lok Bhavan on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act, among other issues.

CPI-led march in Patna

Members of several organisations, including the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), All India Youth Federation (AIYF), Bihar Mahila Samaj, Bihar State Kisan Sabha, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Tanzim-e-Insaf, participated in the demonstration.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign!



Hundreds of CPI cadres marched to the Election Commission office in Hyderabad, demanding an immediate halt to the SIR and an end to the systematic removal of voters under CEC Gyanesh Kumar.#CPI #BadlaavZarooriHai #GyaneshKumar #ECI #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6voYBLidcv — CPI - Communist Party of India (@CPI_National) September 28, 2026

The march started from historic Gandhi Maidan as protesters moved forward by breaching barricades at JP roundabout. Police used water cannons and resorted to a mild lathi charge when protesters tried to move forward by breaking barricades. CPI national secretary and farmer leader Girish Chandra Sharma, former MLC Sanjay Kumar, Kisan Sabha national secretary Pramod Prabhakar, Khet Mazdoor Union state president and former MLA Suryakant Paswan, and several others were taken into custody.

Read Also Congress Protests Across UP Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR Electoral Roll Allegations

Leaders raise electoral roll concerns

CPI leaders alleged that the CEC Gyanesh Kumar violated rules and constitutional procedures by taking decisions unilaterally and carrying out the SIR process, resulting in the deletion of the names of crores of voters. The Bihar elections held during this period should also be annulled, and the appointment of Election Commissioners should be ensured through a panel suggested by the Supreme Court, they added.

Meanwhile, students of the Bihar University of Health Sciences staged a separate protest against alleged delays in academic sessions and financial irregularities in the institution.

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Student and Congress protests

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav also participated in the demonstration and requested Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to address the students' grievances. Nursing and paramedical students were among those participating in the protest.

Meanwhile, Congress also held a massive protest and march over allegations of “vote theft”, demanding transparency in the electoral process. The programme was organised jointly by the Patna Mahanagar Congress and Patna District Rural-1 Congress on the directions of the AICC.