BJP Replaces Bankipur By-Poll Candidate, Fields Neeraj Kumar Sinha | X - IANS

Patna: In a surprise development, BJP on Friday replaced its candidate from the Bankipur by-poll and nominated an old-time worker, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, as its new candidate.

The high-profile constituency is set to witness a triangular contest with Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor and RJD leader Rekha Gupta also throwing their hats in the ring. Both Kishor and Neeraj are making their electoral debut by contesting the by-poll.

Patna, Bihar: On BJP candidate Neeraj Sinha for the Bankipur by-election, BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi says , "Congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party's new candidate." pic.twitter.com/rkfVoOxznK — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2026

Responding to the BJP candidate quitting the electoral race, Kishor remarked, “Until recently, BJP members boasted that their fortress (Bankipur constituency) was so strong that even if they fielded a dog or a cat, people would vote for them. The situation has changed. Now that the people have an alternative, BJP is struggling to find a candidate... Today, it appears that their own candidate has stepped away from the electoral contest for some reason. Let them deal with that situation now."

On Thursday, BJP's worker, Abhishek Kumar, popularly known as Bunty, had filed his nomination with much fanfare. All senior NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, had addressed a public meeting in his support following his nomination.

Abhishek met Bihar BJP president Sanjay Sarogi at the state party office and handed him a letter, expressing his inability to contest the by-poll due to family reasons. It is another matter that Abhishek's father, mother and other family members, in their media interaction, had expressed their happiness over his nomination as the candidate for the by-poll, saying that the party rewarded him for his consistent hard work.

BJP's new candidate, Neeraj, is 32 years old and is also known for his close proximity to the BJP national president. He joined BJP as a primary member in 2006. He held positions like booth president of Narendra Bharti Mandal, Mandal general secretary of Narendra Bharti Mandal and also district president of Bihar Janata Yuva Morcha.

His uncle Narendra Bharti was a member of Jan Sangh.

Like Abhishek, Neeraj also belongs to the Kayastha community, which has a strong presence in Bankipur Assembly constituency. Neeraj’s family has been associated with the ideology of the Jana Sangh and the BJP from the very beginning.

His uncle, Narendra Bharti, was a worker during the Jana Sangh era and played a significant role in expanding the organisation. This is why the party organisation in the area was named the "Narendra Bharti Mandal" in honour of his uncle.

Now, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, who is leading that same Mandal, has been given a BJP ticket for the legislative assembly election, in what is seen as an attempt to send a strong message to the organisation's dedicated workers.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad alleged that BJP was desperate following the nomination by the RJD candidate in the Bankipur by-election. Anticipating a potential defeat, BJP was forced to even replace its candidate in nervousness, he claimed.