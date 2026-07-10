Patna's Bankipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Abhishek Kumar Sinha Pulls Out Day After Filing Nomination

In a surprise development ahead of the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Abhishek Kumar Sinha, popularly known as 'Bunty', on Friday withdrew his nomination, citing family reasons.

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Announcing his decision, Sinha said he had submitted a letter to Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi informing the party that he would not be able to contest the bypoll. He expressed gratitude to the BJP's central and state leadership for nominating him as the NDA candidate and reiterated that he would continue serving the party as a dedicated worker.

"I wish to humbly inform you that, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve faithfully as a party worker," Sinha said while reading out the contents of his letter.

His withdrawal comes just a day after he filed his nomination papers in the presence of several senior NDA leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) state chief Umesh Kushwaha and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary.

The BJP had announced Sinha's candidature for the Bankipur bypoll earlier this week. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Voting for the Bankipur Assembly by-election is scheduled for July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3. The last date for filing nomination papers is July 13.