BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Accuses Congress Of Undermining Constitution & Weakening Democracy | ANI

Ranchi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining constitutional norms and ruling the country according to the wishes of one family.

Nabin Accuses Congress Of Undermining Constitution

Addressing the inaugural session of the BJP's two-day Jharkhand state working committee meeting in Ranchi, Nabin also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was acting as a tool of anti-India forces operating from abroad. He accused the Opposition of being more concerned with protecting infiltrators than safeguarding people's rights.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP National President Nitin Nabin says, "Today in this country, discussions are being held, and attempts are being made to challenge constitutional institutions. Attempts are being made to challenge democracy. Those who invoke the Constitution today—if anyone has torn the pages of the Constitution to shreds the most, it is the Congress and its stalwart leaders. We have seen how President's Rule was imposed in many states across the country, there was an era of Emergency, and whether it was any form of unethical decision-making process in the country, the Congress never ran the country according to the Constitution, but tried to run the entire nation according to the rules of its own family..."(Source: BJP/YT) — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026

“The Congress has done the most to undermine the dignity of the Constitution. Those who invoke the Constitution today must remember that the party has tried to make it function according to the interests of one family,” he said, citing the Emergency and what he described as the erosion of moral values under Congress governments.

Rahul Gandhi Accused Of Disrespecting Institutions

Nabin said attempts to create instability in the country were a matter of concern and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was working as a “toolkit” of anti-India forces operating from abroad. He also accused the Congress leader of disrespecting constitutional institutions.

BJP Chief Questions Opposition Over SIR

Targeting those questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, BJP chief alleged that Congress’s anti-CEC protest undermined democracy, claiming the Opposition was more concerned with protecting infiltrators than defending people's rights. He also criticised previous Congress governments over the medical examination system, alleging that mafias dominated it before the BJP government introduced corrective measures. He accused Congress leaders in Jharkhand of remaining silent when students protested over their grievances, while projecting themselves as champions of young people and students in Delhi.

“Congress has nothing to do with the country's development or the future of its students,” he alleged.

BJP Vows To Fight Lawlessness

Nabin said the BJP was committed to fighting what it described as lawlessness and administrative disorder in Jharkhand, both on the streets and in the legislature. He urged party leaders to raise issues concerning students and youth and take up matters related to law and order through democratic protests.

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Nabin Expresses Confidence In Jharkhand Victory

Emphasising the BJP's political ambitions in the state, Nabin said the party's workers were prepared to bring it back to power.

“If we can win West Bengal despite adverse circumstances, Jharkhand has traditionally been our stronghold. Once we resolve to win it, no force can stop us,” he said.

He said the BJP's ideology, leadership and organisational presence extended to every corner of Jharkhand, adding that workers needed to devote more time and effort to strengthen the party's base.