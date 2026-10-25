BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Accuses Congress Of Undermining Constitution & Weakening Democracy

Ranchi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Congress of repeatedly undermining constitutional norms and ruling the country according to the wishes of one family.
Nabin Accuses Congress Of Undermining Constitution
Addressing the inaugural session of the BJP's two-day Jharkhand state working committee meeting in Ranchi, Nabin also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was acting as a tool of anti-India forces operating from abroad. He accused the Opposition of being more concerned with protecting infiltrators than safeguarding people's rights.
“The Congress has done the most to undermine the dignity of the Constitution. Those who invoke the Constitution today must remember that the party has tried to make it function according to the interests of one family,” he said, citing the Emergency and what he described as the erosion of moral values under Congress governments.
Rahul Gandhi Accused Of Disrespecting Institutions
Nabin said attempts to create instability in the country were a matter of concern and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was working as a “toolkit” of anti-India forces operating from abroad. He also accused the Congress leader of disrespecting constitutional institutions.
BJP Chief Questions Opposition Over SIR
Targeting those questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, BJP chief alleged that Congress’s anti-CEC protest undermined democracy, claiming the Opposition was more concerned with protecting infiltrators than defending people's rights. He also criticised previous Congress governments over the medical examination system, alleging that mafias dominated it before the BJP government introduced corrective measures. He accused Congress leaders in Jharkhand of remaining silent when students protested over their grievances, while projecting themselves as champions of young people and students in Delhi.
“Congress has nothing to do with the country's development or the future of its students,” he alleged.
BJP Vows To Fight Lawlessness
Nabin said the BJP was committed to fighting what it described as lawlessness and administrative disorder in Jharkhand, both on the streets and in the legislature. He urged party leaders to raise issues concerning students and youth and take up matters related to law and order through democratic protests.
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Nabin Expresses Confidence In Jharkhand Victory
Emphasising the BJP's political ambitions in the state, Nabin said the party's workers were prepared to bring it back to power.
“If we can win West Bengal despite adverse circumstances, Jharkhand has traditionally been our stronghold. Once we resolve to win it, no force can stop us,” he said.
He said the BJP's ideology, leadership and organisational presence extended to every corner of Jharkhand, adding that workers needed to devote more time and effort to strengthen the party's base.