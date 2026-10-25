Bihar's Patna Murder Case Takes New Turn As Main Accused Injured In Police Encounter | ANI

Patna, Oct 25: The main accused in the murder of garage owner Anjani Kumar was injured in a police encounter in Bihar's Patna district on Sunday morning.

Murder Accused Injured In Police Encounter

According to police, Saurabh Singh, who is accused of killing the garage owner in the Ramkrishna Nagar area, was shot in the leg during an exchange of fire with law enforcement officials in Bakhtiyarpur. He was later taken into custody and referred to a hospital in Patna for advanced medical treatment after receiving first aid.

#WATCH | Bakhtiyarpur, Bihar: Ayush Srivastava, SDPO-2, Barh, says, "...On September 27, an individual named Anjani Kumar was murdered. Yesterday, on October 24, a joint team from the STF and Patna Police arrested three individuals in connection with this case: Saurabh Singh, Samarth Dubey and Dipanshu Mishra... the primary suspect, Saurabh Singh, disclosed that the weapon used to murder Anjani Kumar had been hidden near 'Namo Ganga Ghat' project on Kalyan Bigha Road, within the jurisdiction of the Bakhtiyarpur Police Station... While retrieving the weapon, Saurabh, using a loaded pistol, opened fire on the police team, during which a bullet struck the vehicle of the Ramkrishna Nagar Police... SI Pooja Kumari of the Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station returned fire... After being struck by a bullet in his left leg, below the knee, Saurabh was taken into custody and referred to PMCH, Patna, for further treatment. Two weapons, two magazines, and four rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been called to the scene and is currently collecting evidence. Further action is also being taken..."He adds, "Saurabh is currently known to be involved in two murder cases and two cases under the Arms Act. Information regarding other potential cases is also being gathered... A female officer was indeed injured during the exchange of fire. She is being sent to the hospital for medical treatment." — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026

Police said Singh was arrested a day earlier by the Ramkrishna Nagar police. On Sunday morning, officers took him to the Kalyan Bigha Mor area in Bakhtiyarpur to recover a weapon and identify the location where it had allegedly been hidden.

Accused Allegedly Opens Fire On Police

During the operation, the accused allegedly retrieved the concealed firearm and opened fire on the police team. One bullet reportedly struck a police vehicle near the headlight area below the bonnet. In response, police returned fire in self-defence, injuring Singh below the knee.

The injured accused was first treated at the Bakhtiyarpur Primary Health Centre before being referred to a Patna hospital, reportedly NMCH, for further treatment.

Police Investigate Circumstances Of Encounter

The operation involved personnel from the STF, SDPO-2, and Bakhtiyarpur police. SDPO Ayush Srivastava said the accused was being taken to recover the weapon when he allegedly fired at the police team, forcing officers to retaliate. Authorities are now investigating how the accused managed to access the weapon while in police custody.

Police said the investigation into the murder case and the circumstances surrounding the encounter is ongoing.

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Garage Owner Shot Dead In September

Earlier, on September 26, Anjani Nandan Kumar, who ran Nandan Automobiles in the Bhupatipur area of Ramkrishna Nagar, Patna, was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed contract killers as he closed his garage to return home. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)