Bihar Winter Session From November 30, Opposition Set To Corner Govt, Prashant Kishor To Make Debut | PTI

Patna: Bihar legislature’s winter session will commence on November 30 as the Opposition has braced for cornering the Samrat Choudhary government on various issues like law and order and job creation.

During the five-day session, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government will seek to push its legislative agenda and get the supplementary budget passed.

The winter session of both the Bihar Assembly and the Legislative Council will conclude on December 4 with altogether five sittings.

VIDEO | Patna: Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav says, "Since this government came to power, tell me if any work has been done. All that has happened is that corruption has flourished. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is so knowledgeable that he distinguishes between crime and offence."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026

Legislative Agenda And Supplementary Budget

On the first day of the session, the supplementary budget will be tabled and obituary references will be passed in both Houses. On December 3, the legislature will discuss and vote on supplementary demands for grants before the Assembly introduces and passes an Appropriation Bill to legally authorise the government to withdraw additional funds from the state's Consolidated Fund. On the last day, private members’ bills and other listed agenda items will be taken up before both Houses are adjourned sine die.

Patna, Bihar: Minister Vijay Sinha, speaking about the meeting held regarding the Winter Session, says, "An all-party meeting was held today regarding the proceedings of the House. Representatives of all parties shared their suggestions on how to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. The government has accepted the suggestions made by representatives of all parties..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2026

Opposition Likely To Corner Government

Meanwhile, the Opposition is likely to corner the government over law and order, the naming of the six-lane bridge across the Ganga as “Nitish Setu” after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and two Independent MLCs reportedly joining the BJP. The Opposition may also target the government over Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary joining as an assistant professor at AN College and subsequently resigning after the office of profit controversy erupted. The Opposition may seek clarification from the government on the applicable rules and his constitutional position.

Similarly, the Opposition is likely to corner the government on issues like unemployment, job opportunities for young people, recruitment processes, migration, farmers' concerns and the state of education and healthcare.

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Prashant Kishor’s Assembly Debut

Meanwhile, it will be the first time Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor will participate in the Assembly proceedings after winning the Bankipur by-poll by defeating the BJP nominee. JSP has found a toehold in the Legislative Council as well. The party MLC Suresh Prasad Rai will seek to target the government on various issues in the Upper House.