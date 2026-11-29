Patna: Bihar legislature’s winter session will commence on November 30 as the Opposition has braced for cornering the Samrat Choudhary government on various issues like law and order and job creation.
During the five-day session, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government will seek to push its legislative agenda and get the supplementary budget passed.
The winter session of both the Bihar Assembly and the Legislative Council will conclude on December 4 with altogether five sittings.
Legislative Agenda And Supplementary Budget
On the first day of the session, the supplementary budget will be tabled and obituary references will be passed in both Houses. On December 3, the legislature will discuss and vote on supplementary demands for grants before the Assembly introduces and passes an Appropriation Bill to legally authorise the government to withdraw additional funds from the state's Consolidated Fund. On the last day, private members’ bills and other listed agenda items will be taken up before both Houses are adjourned sine die.
Opposition Likely To Corner Government
Meanwhile, the Opposition is likely to corner the government over law and order, the naming of the six-lane bridge across the Ganga as “Nitish Setu” after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and two Independent MLCs reportedly joining the BJP. The Opposition may also target the government over Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary joining as an assistant professor at AN College and subsequently resigning after the office of profit controversy erupted. The Opposition may seek clarification from the government on the applicable rules and his constitutional position.
Similarly, the Opposition is likely to corner the government on issues like unemployment, job opportunities for young people, recruitment processes, migration, farmers' concerns and the state of education and healthcare.
Also Watch:
Prashant Kishor’s Assembly Debut
Meanwhile, it will be the first time Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor will participate in the Assembly proceedings after winning the Bankipur by-poll by defeating the BJP nominee. JSP has found a toehold in the Legislative Council as well. The party MLC Suresh Prasad Rai will seek to target the government on various issues in the Upper House.