Jharkhand Road Tragedy: 13 Devotees From Bihar Killed In SUV Crash On Ranchi-Patna Highway | VIDEO | IANS

Ramgarh, Nov 29: Thirteen people, including four children and four women, were killed after an SUV carrying devotees to the famous Rajrappa Temple met with a horrific accident on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday.

One person sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.

Ramgarh, Jharkhand: 13 people were killed in a road accident involving a car carrying devotees to Rajrappa Temple on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway. The deceased include four children, four women and five men.(Source: Police) https://t.co/NboM6r23kG — IANS (@ians_india) November 29, 2026

Victims Were Travelling To Rajrappa Temple

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 a.m. near the BJP office at Painki, under the jurisdiction of Kuju police station, when the SUV carrying 14 people crashed on the highway.

Ramgarh, Jharkhand: A family member of one of the deceased says, "The entire family was coming from Bihar Sharif to offer prayers at the Rajrappa temple, and in the meantime, a vehicle on the highway hit them. Here on the spot, people are saying—and it was learned through the media—that all of the people died. From Jangharo village, all of them were coming from there to offer prayers at the Rajrappa temple. I received a call from SP, and then I also got a phone call from my own police station. I don't know anything beyond that, I got a call and immediately reached here on the spot. I was in Jharkhand, so now I have arrived." — IANS (@ians_india) November 29, 2026

The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar’s Nalanda district and were travelling to the Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers when the vehicle met with the accident.

The deceased include four children, four women and five men. The lone survivor sustained injuries and was rushed to the Sadar Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue Operations And Police Investigation

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation. They helped pull the occupants out of the mangled vehicle and assisted in shifting the injured person to the hospital.

Police personnel also reached the accident site and initiated necessary proceedings. The circumstances leading to the crash are being ascertained.

Earlier Fatal Accident In Gumla

The tragic incident comes just days after a truck driver was burnt alive when his vehicle caught fire following a collision in Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

The accident took place on Palkot Road near Kartik Oraon College. The truck, which was transporting iron rods from Rourkela in Odisha to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, reportedly collided with a car while the driver was attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Truck Driver Killed In Fire

Following the collision, the truck went out of control and rammed into an 11,000-volt electricity pole, triggering a massive fire.

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The flames engulfed the vehicle, leaving the driver trapped inside. After the fire was extinguished, his skeletal remains were recovered from the truck’s cabin.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Naoli Lalpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)