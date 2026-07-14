Bihar Seafarer Killed In Strait Of Hormuz Attack As Family Planned His Marriage | X - @desiprof_

Patna: His mother was planning to marry off her son soon, but everything fell apart when his company informed the family that he was killed after two UAE-flagged tankers were targeted by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating military conflict between the United States and Iran.

Her son, Rohan Kumar, also known as Sonu Kumar Gupta, was working as a marine engineer for a UAE state-owned energy giant. He was a resident of Videshi Tola in Thawe in north Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

Another Indian sailor killed in Iranian missile strike on tanker in Strait of Hormuz.



The Middle East is no longer safe, the good old days are gone.



If you are in Middle East it is time to plan for your next steppic.twitter.com/Fcy3hxI4bn — THE DESI PROFESSOR (@desiprof_) July 14, 2026

Sonu's company informed the family of the incident over the phone in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Rohan's younger brother, Alok Kumar, said, "My brother was a marine engineer... at around 4 a.m., we received a call from the company saying that my brother had been injured. About an hour later, they called again and informed us that my brother passed away... We were told that there had been an attack in that country and a bomb had fallen."

Family receives tragic news

As soon as the news reached them, the household plunged into grief, and sorrow gripped the village.

The deceased's father, Sanjay Prasad Gupta, said that the ship on which Rohan was posted was travelling from Saudi Arabia towards Hormuz. During the journey, near the Hormuz border, the ship was severely damaged in a missile attack from the Iranian side.

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Wedding plans shattered

Rohan's mother, Rajkumari Devi, is heartbroken and crying inconsolably. She said that preparations for her son's wedding were in progress, and several marriage proposals had also been coming in.

Rohan had come home during the last week of January and returned to Dubai 20 days ago. The family had hoped that wedding celebrations would soon take place at their home.

But before the wedding could happen, their son's death shattered all the family's happiness.

The deceased's father runs a shoe and slipper shop in Thawe market.