Bihar Police Crack Jewellery Robbery Case, Arrest Ex-BJP Worker Among 5, Recover Silver & Cash | X - Sachingupta

Darbhanga, Nov 11: Five persons, including a former BJP functionary, have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a West Bengal-based jewellery businessman in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Wednesday.

Police have recovered over 62 kg of silver and Rs 5.94 lakh in cash in connection with the robbery, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night on the Shobhan-Ekmi road, where five armed men on two motorcycles allegedly chased the businessman's vehicle, intercepted it at an isolated spot and fled with bags containing silver biscuits and cash, according to a statement issued by Darbhanga Police.

The driver of the vehicle sustained a bullet injury when the robbers opened fire during the interception.

Robbery Allegedly Planned At Restaurant

The robbery was allegedly planned at a restaurant owned by Nikki Sah in the Rambagh area after the accused conducted a recce of the businessman's movements, the statement said.

Acting on technical and intelligence inputs, a police team arrested Chhotu Kumar Yadav from his residence in Kadirabad and recovered Rs 5.94 lakh concealed in a dressing table drawer, it said.

During interrogation, Chhotu disclosed the involvement of Nikki Sah and other associates in planning and executing the robbery.

Five Arrested As Investigation Continues

Police subsequently arrested Vishal Mahaseth alias Vikki, Dheeraj Soni, Sanjeev Kumar Sah and Tejas Abhishek Chandra, while Nikki Sah was still absconding, officials said.

Several mobile phones and an empty 7.65 mm cartridge were also recovered during the investigation, they added.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

BJP Promises Action Against Accused

Reacting to the alleged involvement of Vishal Mahaseth, an ex-BJP officeholder, the party's state president Sanjay Saraogi said strict action will be taken against the accused, irrespective of his party affiliation and influence.

"A person who was previously a BJP municipal-level worker was arrested by police in connection with the robbery case. This is the BJP-led NDA government, not an RJD government, under which people belonging to the ruling party used to receive protection in matters involving crime and criminals," he said.

Saraogi said that apart from police action, the party will also take strict measures against the person if his involvement is established.

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Prashant Kishor Targets BJP Over Arrest

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor hit out at Saraogi over his alleged connection with Mahaseth, saying that the BJP was an abode of criminals and thugs.

"BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi should be held answerable, as one of his close associates has been caught in the alleged wrongdoing. This is the same person who grabbed the collar of Jan Suraaj candidate during legislative assembly elections last year. The BJP is an abode of criminals and thugs," he said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)