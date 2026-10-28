Bihar MLC Polls 2026: Friendly Fights Cost Mahagathbandhan Dearly, Alliance Wins Just 1 Seat | ANI

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan’s failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement and the subsequent “friendly fights” among its constituents cost the opposition alliance dearly in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, leaving it with just one of the eight seats contested.

RJD, Congress and left parties entered the fray without a coordinated strategy, fielding rival candidates in several constituencies instead of fielding a common candidate against the ruling NDA. The multi-cornered contests split the opposition vote and weakened its collective challenge, benefiting the NDA, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Independent candidates in the process.

Patna, Bihar: On MLC elections results, RJD State President Mangani Lal Mandal says, “We can call it a ‘friendly match’. First, the constituent parties of the Mahagathbandhan never sat together to finalise a consensus candidate. Second, there was never any agreement or announcement that there would be a single joint candidate. Third, I acknowledge that Congress’s Madan Mohan Jha was a formidable candidate... Madan Mohan Jha came second, while our candidate secured fewer votes because he was announced at the last minute. This friendly contest proved counterproductive. We, too, feel aggrieved by Madan Mohan Jha ji’s defeat. However, the issue should have been resolved beforehand. The Congress party’s attitude was inappropriate, and that rigid approach led to this debacle...” — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

Lack Of Coordination Splits Opposition Vote

The lack of coordination was particularly evident in the Patna Teachers’, Patna Graduates’, Darbhanga Graduates’ and Kosi Graduates’ constituencies, where alliance partners contested against one another.

RJD fielded candidates in several constituencies, while Congress and the left parties also fielded their nominees without a mutually agreed formula.

With multiple Mahagathbandhan candidates competing for the same voter base, the alliance failed to consolidate its strength behind a single challenger.

Jan Suraaj Capitalises On Opposition Disunity

The disunity also created an opening for the Jan Suraaj Party, which contested the elections as an alternative to the established political formations. The party capitalised on the opposition’s disarray, winning the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency by defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha.

Meanwhile, RJD secured the Patna Teachers’ seat, where Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh defeated BJP veteran Nawal Kishore Yadav, ending the latter’s three-decade hold on the constituency.

NDA Retains Key Council Constituencies

NDA retained several key constituencies, including Patna Graduates, where JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar won re-election. The results also highlighted the growing space for Jan Suraaj and Independent candidates in elections traditionally dominated by established parties.

Congress, which contested five seats, failed to win any, underlining the cost of going into the polls without an effective coordination mechanism.

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Results Expose Mahagathbandhan Faultlines

The election results exposed a major faultline of the Mahagathbandhan.

The results are likely to intensify questions within the opposition over seat-sharing, leadership and coordination ahead of future electoral battles in Bihar.