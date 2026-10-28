Bihar MLC Polls 2026: Friendly Fights Cost Mahagathbandhan Dearly, Alliance Wins Just 1 Seat

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan’s failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement and the subsequent “friendly fights” among its constituents cost the opposition alliance dearly in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, leaving it with just one of the eight seats contested.
RJD, Congress and left parties entered the fray without a coordinated strategy, fielding rival candidates in several constituencies instead of fielding a common candidate against the ruling NDA. The multi-cornered contests split the opposition vote and weakened its collective challenge, benefiting the NDA, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Independent candidates in the process.
Lack Of Coordination Splits Opposition Vote
The lack of coordination was particularly evident in the Patna Teachers’, Patna Graduates’, Darbhanga Graduates’ and Kosi Graduates’ constituencies, where alliance partners contested against one another.
RJD fielded candidates in several constituencies, while Congress and the left parties also fielded their nominees without a mutually agreed formula.
With multiple Mahagathbandhan candidates competing for the same voter base, the alliance failed to consolidate its strength behind a single challenger.
Jan Suraaj Capitalises On Opposition Disunity
The disunity also created an opening for the Jan Suraaj Party, which contested the elections as an alternative to the established political formations. The party capitalised on the opposition’s disarray, winning the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency by defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha.
Meanwhile, RJD secured the Patna Teachers’ seat, where Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh defeated BJP veteran Nawal Kishore Yadav, ending the latter’s three-decade hold on the constituency.
NDA Retains Key Council Constituencies
NDA retained several key constituencies, including Patna Graduates, where JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar won re-election. The results also highlighted the growing space for Jan Suraaj and Independent candidates in elections traditionally dominated by established parties.
Congress, which contested five seats, failed to win any, underlining the cost of going into the polls without an effective coordination mechanism.
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Results Expose Mahagathbandhan Faultlines
The election results exposed a major faultline of the Mahagathbandhan.
The results are likely to intensify questions within the opposition over seat-sharing, leadership and coordination ahead of future electoral battles in Bihar.