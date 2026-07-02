Bihar Incident: Former Student Abducted And Assaulted Outside Patna School, Probe Underway | File Pic

Patna, July 2: A shocking incident has emerged from the Digha area of Patna, where a former student of St. Michael's School was allegedly abducted and assaulted outside the school premises.

According to police, several Class 10 students of the same school are suspected to have been involved in the incident, which has raised serious concerns about security outside educational institutions.

According to preliminary information, the former student had visited the school on Thursday to collect his certificate. As he came out of the campus, a black Scorpio SUV allegedly stopped outside the school, and four occupants forcibly pulled him into the vehicle. The victim was then allegedly assaulted before being taken away.

Patna, Bihar: ASP (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad says, "We received information through the PIR system and the 112 emergency service that a student, who had already passed Class 10, had come to St. Michael's High School to collect his migration certificate and marksheet.… pic.twitter.com/oR4Letluan — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2026

Police Launch Search Operation

Following information about the incident, the Patna Police launched an immediate search operation and set up checkpoints across the area. Sensing an increased police presence, the accused allegedly abandoned the victim near the school before fleeing the spot.

Confirming the incident, ASP (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Prasad said that the alleged abduction appears to have stemmed from a dispute between the former student and some junior students that had taken place a few days earlier.

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According to the police, the incident is suspected to have been an act of retaliation linked to that personal rivalry.

The victim alleged that he had been abducted and assaulted by a group of individuals, whom police are working to identify. Police have seized the black Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the crime and are investigating its ownership.

CCTV Footage Under Review

Efforts are underway to identify all those who were inside the vehicle and determine their exact role in the incident.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the facts of the case.

The incident has also raised questions about security outside the school premises. Police officials said they are not only working to identify and arrest those responsible but are also looking into whether any lapses in security or negligence allowed such an incident to occur in broad daylight outside a prominent educational institution.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)