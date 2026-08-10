Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Transfers ₹1,157.72 Crore Pension Benefits To Over 1 Crore Beneficiaries | X - samrat4bjp

Patna, Aug 10: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday transferred a total of Rs 1,157.72 crore into the bank accounts of more than one crore beneficiaries of social security schemes across the state.

Choudhary disbursed Rs 1,100 each to the bank accounts of 1.01 crore social security pensioners through direct benefit transfer (DBT) during a function here on the occasion of 'Bihar Pension Day', officials said.

The beneficiaries include senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities.

Pension disbursement through DBT

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said pension would be credited to the accounts of all eligible beneficiaries through DBT on the 10th of every month, describing it as a transparent and technology-driven welfare mechanism.

Choudhary directed district magistrates to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was left out of the social security pension scheme, and payments were made on time in a transparent manner.

The CM asserted the “enhanced pension” had brought a change in the lives of beneficiaries and reiterated his government's commitment to the social security of the poor, elderly, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged sections.

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Free electricity scheme

He added that 1.7 crore families in Bihar were being provided 125 units of free electricity, for which the state government was spending Rs 23,000 crore as subsidy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)