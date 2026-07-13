Bankipur By-Poll: BJP's Neeraj Sinha, Prashant Kishor File Nominations | X - ANI & IANS

Patna: BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor filed their nomination papers for the Bankipur by-poll on Monday.

The by-poll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha after his elevation to the post of BJP national president.

Patna, Bihar: On the Bankipore bypoll, BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi says, "Today, NDA candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha will file his nomination papers. The people of Bankipore are very enthusiastic, and I believe a large number of them will participate in the nomination… pic.twitter.com/I57M9Q08Qa — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2026

BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha filed his nomination in the presence of Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary, state BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and senior leaders from all NDA constituents.

Kishor, on the other hand, was accompanied by his wife, Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner from Assam when he filed his nomination. Before filing his nomination, he offered prayers at Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur.

Votes for the by-poll will be cast on July 30. The result will be declared on August 3.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad`s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, faced anxious moments when his fledgling political party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) ’s nominee from Bankipur by-poll, Veena Manavi, was immediately arrested after she filed her nomination for the seat, even as the court granted her bail later.

However, Manvi claimed that she did not know the case for which she had been arrested. Monday was the last date for filing nominations for the by-election.

However, a local court granted her bail. She was arrested in connection with a 17-year-old fraud case. A complaint was filed against her in the Civil Court in 2009. Based on the court complaint, an arrest warrant was issued against her on February 26, 2026. In 2016, a case of forgery and cheating was registered against her at Kankarbagh Police Station.

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Reacting sharply to her party`s candidate, Tej Pratap alleged that his party`s candidate had been framed under a conspiracy hatched by the government.

“Manvi is a good-natured woman. I am currently in Delhi and am leaving for Bihar. Why was the arrest warrant issued on Monday when she was filing her nomination the same day? Our candidate Veena Manvi was winning; that is why she has been falsely implicated in a fake case. Both BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who are also in the fray, are losing," he claimed.