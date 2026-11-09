2 Brothers Killed, 6 Injured As SUV Ploughs Into Group Of People In Bihar | Representative image

Patna: Two brothers were killed and six others, including two minor boys aged 13 and 15, seriously injured after two men allegedly reversed their SUV at high speed into a group of people following a dispute over playing Chhath songs at a Sun temple in Bhojpur district on Sunday night.

The incident occurred between 9 pm and 10 pm at Ramdihra village under Bihiya police station limits. The deceased, Dinesh Yadav (55) and Kamlesh Yadav (50), were truck owners and residents of the village.

Dispute Over Chhath Songs Turns Violent

According to police, the victims' family had organised a puja at the temple after cleaning their trucks on Diwali night. A dispute broke out when their relatives, Ritesh Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, allegedly objected to Chhath songs being played.

The argument escalated, with the accused allegedly abusing and assaulting family members. They subsequently got into their SUV and reversed it at high speed into a group of eight people, running them over.

Six Injured As Police Launch Investigation

While Dinesh and Kamlesh died of their injuries, six others sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to Ara Sadar Hospital and some private hospitals.

Jagdishpur SDPO Ravi Kumar said police were informed about the incident shortly after 1 am on Monday. A police team reached the village and launched an investigation.

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Chief Minister Announces Financial Assistance

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

In a post on X, he said he had directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and take strict action against those responsible. He said the guilty would not be spared.