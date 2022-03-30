Yuva Samvad: Madhya Pradesh CM to hold dialogue with college students on April 6

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with the 16.50 lakh students of more than 1,300 universities and colleges through 'Yuva Samvad' (Youth Dialogue) on April 6, said higher education minster Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday.

Government, non-government, aided colleges and universities of the state will be connected through this programme via virtual and live broadcasting. Yadav said that online registration is being done at college and university level for "Yuva Samvad" to be held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal.

Yadav said that through NIC, more than 25,000 students will be able to communicate directly in the programme through virtual classes set up in 52 district headquarters and government colleges. Selected students from different places of the state will also be present in the auditorium. For the first time, the Higher Education Department is doing this programme by connecting a large number of students with the help of online, virtual medium.

CM will launch the training programme of Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell and teaching-training programme for vocational courses on that day. In the programme, the booklet 'Nai Shiksha-Nai Udaan' on National Education Policy-2020 and 'Utkarsh', a magazine of Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme will also be released.

Seed money will also be distributed to the students to encourage start-ups through the incubation centres of the universities. Exhibition stalls will be set up by 18 universities at the venue, in which information about courses run by universities, beneficiary-oriented schemes, information about digital education, availability of e-content and online learning courses will be displayed.

Ujjain to celebrate Foundation Day on Nav Samvatsar: Ujjain will celebrate its Gaurav Diwas (Foundation Day), on the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2079 this year. On the same day, on April 2, the 9-day Vikramotsav will also conclude on Chaitra Nav Varsh Pratipada, said higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Renowned musician Kailash Kher with his band ‘Kailasa’ will present a musical performance on the banks of Kshipra. In accordance with the opinion of experts, the Foundation Day of Ujjain is being celebrated in compliance with the resolve of CM Chouhan.

Yadav informed that on the eve of Nav Samvatsar, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir will present ‘Muntashirnama’ on April 1. A National Kavi Sammelan will be held at Shaheed Park on March 31.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:18 PM IST