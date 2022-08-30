Yuva Mahotsav-2022: Super 30 fame Anand Kumar to be keynote speaker

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar will be keynote speaker at 'Yuva Mahotsav-2022,’. The event is being organised by Pratigya Samaj Seva Kalyan Samiti in auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Wednesday (August 31) from 11am

There will be an interactive session of Kumar with the students.

Other speakers including Vikram Singh (ex DGP, UP), Ashok Singh (founder, Meridian IAS Coaching) , Rohit (Chairman, Roti Foundation), SS Pandey (Director, Dikshant IAS Academy), DP Agarwal and Kamal Dev, (Director Nirman IAS Academy) , Sushil Doshi (Hindi Cricket Commentator) , Swaraj Puri (Ex-DGP), Priyank Kanungo (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights), Ankit Sharma (Olympic Player), Raman Singh Sikarwar (Ex-IPS), Pradeep Pandey (Former Vice President, MP Jan Abhiyan), Gajiram Meena (Former ADGP) and Manoj Sharma (Educator and Motivator). Padma Shri awardees, sportspersons and media persons will also be honoured on the occasion.

President of the Samiti, Anil Kumar Upadhyay said that the aim of organising the event is to motivate the youth and that’s why there will be a session of Anand Kumar.

He further said that various personalities from different regions of Madhya Pradesh would be honoured for bringing laurels to the state at national and international level including Padma Shri Bhuri Bai, Padma Shri Durgabai Vyom, Padma Shri Kapil Tiwari, Madhya Pradesh Ranji team captain Aditya Srivastava, Ranji team players Puneet Datey and Rahul Batham, Vikram Awardee Namita Chandel . Besides, media persons of Bhopal will also be honoured , Upadhyay added.