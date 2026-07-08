Youths Attack Two School Students With Knife, Smash Scooter On Busy Road Over Missing Mobile Dispute In Jabalpur | VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths allegedly attacked two school students with a knife and damaged their scooter in the middle of a busy road in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place near Sharda Chowk on Wednesday, was caught on CCTV and has now surfaced on social media.

The fight started over a missing mobile, leading the argument to turn violent.

In the video, 3-4 youths can be seen beating the two students on the road. They are seen pushing, kicking, and hitting them while traffic continues to move around them. The attackers also vandalised the students' scooter in the middle of the road.

A large crowd gathered at the spot and watched the fight.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | 2 School Students Hit By Group Of Youths After Dispute Over Missing Mobile Phone In Jabalpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Uuzs0TnDUh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 8, 2026

The injured students have been identified as Chhayank Yadav and Bhavishya Vishwakarma. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the attackers are also students from the same school. The fight reportedly started over a missing mobile phone.

The accused had allegedly called the two students to Sharda Chowk to talk, and the situation soon turned violent, leading to the group beating the two youths.

As they were fighting in the middle of the road, the vehicles passing by were disturbed and it caused traffic jam in the area.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused. Further investigation is underway.