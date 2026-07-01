Youth Suspected Of Theft Beaten By Mob At Gwalior Railway Station | VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly beaten by a mob at Gwalior Railway Station after he was suspected of trying to steal a woman's gold earring.

The incident was caught on video, which is now going viral on social media.

In the viral video, several people can be seen tying the youth's hands and assaulting him. Panic broke out at the railway station as the incident continued for some time.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Youth Suspected Of Attempting To Steal Woman's Gold Earring Hit By Mob At #Gwalior Railway Station; GRP, RPF Intervene #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/tLcwSVzVQh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 1, 2026

According to eyewitnesses, passengers caught the youth after suspecting him of attempting to steal a female passenger's gold earring. Soon, a crowd gathered around him and started beating him.

After receiving information, teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot. They rescued the youth from the crowd and brought the situation under control.

Police said that no written complaint has been filed by either side so far. As a result, no formal case has been registered yet.

However, officials said they are gathering information based on the viral video. They added that if a complaint is received or any cognisable offence is found during the inquiry, legal action will be taken.

Police also appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands. They urged people to immediately inform the police or the Railway Protection Force if they suspect any criminal activity instead of attacking a suspect.