Youth Performs Dangerous Stunt On Moving Bike Inside MP's Longest Mohania Tunnel In Rewa-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a youth performing a dangerous stunt by standing on a moving motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Sunday.

The incident took place inside the Mohania Tunnel on the Rewa-Sidhi route has surfaced online. The Mohania Tunnel is the longest tunnel in Madhya Pradesh.

A video that has surfaced on social media on Monday, shows the rider speeding through the tunnel before standing on the moving bike while it is still in motion.

He is also seen passing close to trucks and other heavy vehicles, putting both his own life and the lives of other road users at risk.

Watch the video below :

It seems as if the youth is doing the dangerous stunts just to make reels. The videos show him standing on the moving bike with both of his hands open in the air.

The stunt took place inside the tunnel, where heavy traffic regularly passes through. Such reckless behavior could have easily led to a serious road accident, officials said.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents. Many people said similar stunt-related incidents have been reported on the Rewa-Sidhi route in the past.

They have demanded strict action against those who perform dangerous stunts on public roads.

Following the incident, police have started an investigation. Officials said efforts are underway to identify the rider seen in the video. Police have warned that strict legal action will be taken once the individual is identified, with the aim of preventing such life-threatening stunts in the future.