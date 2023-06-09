Youth, Not Allowed To Take Bride Home, Hangs Self In Lalitpur

Representative Image

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): A tribal youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree, because the father of the girl, he wanted to tie the knot with, did not let the wedding ceremony take place.

So, he had to return home, along with his friends, empty-handed.

The youth, together with his friends went to the house of the girl in Sirsi village to marry her on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, her father did not let the wedding ceremony take place, since the youth was not accompanied by any responsible person of his family.

Nor was there anyone of his community to accompany him.

Although the bride’s father threw a party for the youth’s friends, he did not let the wedding ceremony take place.

Besides there were no offerings for the wedding from the youth’s side, so the girl’s father did not allow the ceremony to happen.

Apart from that, the girl’s father told the youth that he would stay at his house after the marriage, but the bridegroom did not agree to this proposal.

So, the bridegroom’s party returned home without the bride. For this, the youth felt so offended that he hanged himself from a branch of a tree.

Mental Health Helpline |

Read Also Bhopal: Government To Withdraw Cases Of Lockdown Violation