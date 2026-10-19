Youth From Seven States Unite For ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat’ Campaign At IIFM | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Central Regional Centre (CRC), Bhopal, in collaboration with MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat), organised the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in the city on Sunday. More than 150 youths representing seven states - Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - took part in the event.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness among young people about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage them to adopt a healthy, active and drug-free lifestyle through sports, fitness and recreational activities.

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Sports And Fitness Awareness

Gaurav Rawat, Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, emphasised the importance of sports and fitness in building a drug-free society. The programme also featured the Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge, through which participants reaffirmed their commitment to staying away from substance abuse and spreading awareness about the importance of a drug-free society.

Gaurav Rawat and Mangal Jakhar, State Director, MY Bharat, flagged off the Game Zone activities by initiating a tug-of-war contest between two teams.

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Cycle Rally Promotes Fitness

Participants cycled around the IIFM campus, spreading the message of “FIT India, HIT India” and encouraging young people to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.

The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.

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Closing Ceremony Attended By MPs

The closing ceremony was attended by MPs Alok Sharma and Darshan Singh Choudhary. At the valedictory ceremony, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar extended his best wishes to all participants for a bright future.