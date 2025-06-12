 Youth From Bihar Found Murdered In Satna Area
He came to take Diploma in Elementary Education examination

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old youth from Bihar was found murdered in Satna where he came to take the examination Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd).

His body was found on the bank of a canal in the Khamaria Paysian area in Satna district on Wednesday. The police identified him as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Madhepura district in Bihar, on Thursday.

His legs were tied with a Gamchha (towel), and the head was smashed with a piece of stone. A piece of blood-stained stone was found in the spot of the murder. Pawan came to Satna on May 22 with his friend Abhishek Singh on May 22.

Both were staying in a rented room in the Dhawari area. Their last paper was held on June 11. They reached the MLB School examination centre at 7am, but Pawan was not there. There was no information about him.

When his friend did not find him, he lodged a complaint of a missing person. Abhishek said Pawan could not take the examination. After the examination, Pawant went to the room, but he did not find his friend there.

When the body was found near the canal, the police made Pawan’s picture viral on social media. It was Abhishek who identified Pawan’s body. The police said Pawan may have been murdered between 7am and 9am.

The police are examining the CCTV footage on the road from MLB School to the spot of murder. The police suspect three people may have been behind the murder. A forensic team is gathering evidence about the case.

