 From Prayagraj, For Simhastha: UP Police Tips For MP Cops
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
From Prayagraj, For Simhastha: UP Police’s Tips For MP Cops | X @PIB_India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite various shortcomings, such as traffic jams and long walks to the ghats, the UP Police has successfully been managing the Kumbh at Prayagraj, and a top cop was in the city to give tips to the MP Police for the coming Simhastha Mahakumbh-2028.

On Thursday, UP Police IG, ATS, Prem Kumar Gautam, gave a presentation on the managementand security measures adopted during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela held earlier this year. DGP Kailash Makwana took the review meeting at the Police Headquarters, where top officials of Intelligence, Telecommunications, Railways, Training, Planning, Management, PTRI, and SAF were present.

Continuous monitoring will be done for potential cyber threats through dark web monitoring.Through facial recognition tracking systems, activities of suspicious persons will be monitored.With the help of AI, fight detection, fall detection, and live monitoring of drone feed will be donethrough CCTV cameras.

