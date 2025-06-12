 Madhya Pradesh: PHQ Mulls Special Checks To Stop Fraud In Police Recruitment 2024
Madhya Pradesh: PHQ Mulls Special Checks To Stop Fraud In Police Recruitment 2024

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) is preparing to introduce special measures in the upcoming Police Constable Recruitment-2024 to prevent fake candidates from appearing in place of genuine aspirants.

Following the Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 scam, the credibility of the process has come under scrutiny, affecting the morale of lakhs of youths aspiring to join police force.

Officials said on Thursday that the Employee Selection Board (ESB) is awaiting a final proposal to issue the advertisement. The recruitment has been on hold since March, when PHQ initially sent a proposal to ESB.

Meanwhile, the results of the previous exam were declared and a scam involving impersonation and Aadhaar manipulation came to light.

So far, 22 FIRs have been registered in 10 districts against 33 accused persons.

ADG (Selection and Recruitment), Sonali Mishra, told Free Press that a proposal to recruit 7,500 constables and 500 clerical staff had been sent. After the irregularities were detected, PHQ began working on a fresh strategy to prevent leaks and impersonation.

“We have to ensure that ESB is capable of enforcing new checks prepared by PHQ,” Mishra said. She said that ESB is also facing issues related to reservations and mandatory registration of aspirants on the Employment Portal. The proposal is currently pending with the Home Department and is at the final stage.

ESB Director Sanket Malviya said that PHQ had sent a letter about conducting the exam around four months ago, but hasn’t followed up since. He said the ESB is ready to hold the exam, as in previous years, but needs PHQ to provide the recruitment rule book and post details to proceed with issuing the notification.

