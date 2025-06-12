Bhopal: BMC Loses ₹10L/Month As Parking Mafia Thrive | Unauthorised fee collection sans receipts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parking mafia has once again entrenched itself in the heart of Bhopal, this time targeting the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) departmental parking collection system. The result: a staggering monthly loss of ₹10 lakh.

In several busy city areas, unauthorised people are collecting parking fees without issuing receipts, often threatening or intimidating people who ask for proof of payment. Despite daily complaints and frequent disputes, BMC has failed to take concrete action.

The illegal network is especially active in MP Nagar and 10 Number Market, where unauthorised collectors openly operate under the watch of zonal officers. Sources within BMC’s parking department said that many of these collectors have direct links with the Zonal Officers (ZOs).

The parking mafia employs their own people in designated areas and instead of using official BMC QR codes, these fake collectors use personal payment methods to bypass the system and pocket the revenue.

Fake collectors

A recent investigation conducted by Free Press at Board Office Square exposed two persons collecting parking fees without any BMC-issued identification. When questioned, one fled the scene, while the other refused to disclose his identity, claiming he was merely assisting the official parking in-charge and not receiving any payment.

Scam hotspots

The scam is widespread across the city. Areas seeing rampant unauthorised collections include Indian Coffee House near Board Office Square, Bittan Market, Manjit Tower, Johri Bandhu, KK Plaza, Tapre Wala, Madein Engineering Coaching, Manohar Dairy, Vishal Mega Mart in MP Nagar Zone 1, District Court Complex, Kendriya Vidyalaya on Maidamil Road, Boat Club, Saira Spata, Vijay Stambh, and GTB Complex, among others. These locations have become regular spots for unauthorised fee collection, despite being under BMC jurisdiction.

BMC suffers massive losses

The financial damage is evident in BMC records. Departmental collections have dwindled to ₹2,000–₹3,000 per day, in sharp contrast to contract-based parking lots which generate five to six times more. The mismatch strongly suggests large-scale fund siphoning. On average, the BMC is losing over ₹10 lakh every month due to this unchecked illegal practice.

BMC vows crackdown

BMC Additional Commissioner Harshit Tiwari admitted to the growing problem and assured prompt action. “If illegal collection is reported, we will investigate and act immediately. Our goal is to transition all parking spots to contract mode to ensure transparency and better revenue,” he said.