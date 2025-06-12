 Bhopal: BMC Loses ₹10L/Month As Parking Mafia Thrive
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BMC Loses ₹10L/Month As Parking Mafia Thrive

Bhopal: BMC Loses ₹10L/Month As Parking Mafia Thrive

Unauthorised fee collection sans receipts

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BMC Loses ₹10L/Month As Parking Mafia Thrive | Unauthorised fee collection sans receipts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parking mafia has once again entrenched itself in the heart of Bhopal, this time targeting the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) departmental parking collection system. The result: a staggering monthly loss of ₹10 lakh.

In several busy city areas, unauthorised people are collecting parking fees without issuing receipts, often threatening or intimidating people who ask for proof of payment. Despite daily complaints and frequent disputes, BMC has failed to take concrete action.

The illegal network is especially active in MP Nagar and 10 Number Market, where unauthorised collectors openly operate under the watch of zonal officers. Sources within BMC’s parking department said that many of these collectors have direct links with the Zonal Officers (ZOs).

The parking mafia employs their own people in designated areas and instead of using official BMC QR codes, these fake collectors use personal payment methods to bypass the system and pocket the revenue.

FPJ Shorts
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash
AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash
Read Also
Two Balconies Of Rani Kamlapati Station Collapse Due To Sudden Storm In Bhopal
article-image

Fake collectors

A recent investigation conducted by Free Press at Board Office Square exposed two persons collecting parking fees without any BMC-issued identification. When questioned, one fled the scene, while the other refused to disclose his identity, claiming he was merely assisting the official parking in-charge and not receiving any payment.

Scam hotspots

The scam is widespread across the city. Areas seeing rampant unauthorised collections include Indian Coffee House near Board Office Square, Bittan Market, Manjit Tower, Johri Bandhu, KK Plaza, Tapre Wala, Madein Engineering Coaching, Manohar Dairy, Vishal Mega Mart in MP Nagar Zone 1, District Court Complex, Kendriya Vidyalaya on Maidamil Road, Boat Club, Saira Spata, Vijay Stambh, and GTB Complex, among others. These locations have become regular spots for unauthorised fee collection, despite being under BMC jurisdiction.

BMC suffers massive losses

The financial damage is evident in BMC records. Departmental collections have dwindled to ₹2,000–₹3,000 per day, in sharp contrast to contract-based parking lots which generate five to six times more. The mismatch strongly suggests large-scale fund siphoning. On average, the BMC is losing over ₹10 lakh every month due to this unchecked illegal practice.

BMC vows crackdown

BMC Additional Commissioner Harshit Tiwari admitted to the growing problem and assured prompt action. “If illegal collection is reported, we will investigate and act immediately. Our goal is to transition all parking spots to contract mode to ensure transparency and better revenue,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

MP June 13 Weather Update: Heatwaves Alert In 12 Districts Including Ujjain, Sagar And Others;...

MP June 13 Weather Update: Heatwaves Alert In 12 Districts Including Ujjain, Sagar And Others;...

Post Murder Burqa-Clad Sonam Reached Indore & Hid Here For 14 Days

Post Murder Burqa-Clad Sonam Reached Indore & Hid Here For 14 Days

PM’s ‘Mini Brazil’ Budding Football Stars Cry Foul Over Ruined Ground; Proposal For Shahdol...

PM’s ‘Mini Brazil’ Budding Football Stars Cry Foul Over Ruined Ground; Proposal For Shahdol...

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here