 Two Balconies Of Rani Kamlapati Station Collapse Due To Sudden Storm In Bhopal
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Two Balconies Of Rani Kamlapati Station Collapses Due To Sudden Storm In Bhopal; No Casualties Reported |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two balconies of Rani Kamlapati Station collapsed on Wednesday night amid strong winds and sudden storm.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at the station’s old building, causing significant damage to the facility.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident. As soon as informed, Railway officials and the Bansal Group team rushed to the spot and started clearing the debris. 

According to authorities, the situation is now under control at present, and precautionary measures are being taken to ensure passenger safety.

article-image

Debris caused other damages

Sources said, debris from the fallen balconies spread inside and outside the old building. 

Due to this, a restaurant located outside the building was also damaged. Additionally, the strong winds broke glass windows and advertisement boards on Platform No. 5.

For a short while, there was panic at the station, but things returned to normal soon after.

article-image

Not the first time!

This in not the first time when a structure collapse has occurred on a public place. Last year in June, the rooftop of newly renovated Jabalpur Airport Terminal had caved in, apparently, due to heavy rains.

The rooftop part fell on the parked car of an Income-Tax official, leaving it crushed.

Fortunately, the car was vacant and no one was injured in the incident.

