 Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalYouth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

Victim's voice goes unheard: Govt claim to control crime falls flat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl residing in MP Nagar slum approached police on Friday alleging molestation and harassment by a man residing in nearby slum.

According to police, the accused had been harassing the girl since long and had barged into her house brandishing a sword in September this year, as she had refused to talk to him. A case has been registered against him.

MP Nagar police station TI Jai Hind Sharma told Free Press that the girl studies in Class 9 at a government school in Bhopal. The residents of her slum approached the police on Friday, stating that a man residing in the nearby slum named Aakash Nepali, has been harassing the girl since long.

Read Also
Bhopal's 19-Year-Old Youth Jumps In Front Of Speeding Train Shortly After Posting Intimate Reel With...
article-image

He often used to text her on Instagram, but the girl did not pay heed, which infuriated him. On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, he barge into girl’s house with a sword and had vandalised the house of the girl’s neighbour too. The residents of the slum alleged that back then, they had approached Arera Hills police who did not take action against him.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Father-Son Duo In Land Dispute Murders, Acquits Mother
Bombay HC Commutes Death Sentence Of Father-Son Duo In Land Dispute Murders, Acquits Mother
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Political Parties Overlook Urgent Revitalisation Of BEST Bus Services Amid Growing Commuter Crisis
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Political Parties Overlook Urgent Revitalisation Of BEST Bus Services Amid Growing Commuter Crisis
Bombay High Court: Non-Consensual Intercourse With Minor 'Wife' Below 18 Years Constitutes Rape, Upholds 10-Year Sentence
Bombay High Court: Non-Consensual Intercourse With Minor 'Wife' Below 18 Years Constitutes Rape, Upholds 10-Year Sentence
SEBI Imposes ₹7 Lakh Penalty On Winway Research For Failing To Resolve Investor Grievances
SEBI Imposes ₹7 Lakh Penalty On Winway Research For Failing To Resolve Investor Grievances

Recently, when Nepali began uploading status on his Instagram handle, threatening the girl with dire consequences, the slum residents gathered in huge numbers outside the MP Nagar police station. They were supported by members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch. The police assured them of appropriate action against accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NeVA: Project To Make Vidhan Sabha Paperless Stuck For Want Of Funds

NeVA: Project To Make Vidhan Sabha Paperless Stuck For Want Of Funds

78 Panna Diamonds To Go Under Hammer In December 2024

78 Panna Diamonds To Go Under Hammer In December 2024

BJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur

BJP Sure Of Winning Both Seats, Congress Pins Its Hopes On Vijaypur

Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal

21 Incidents Of Phone Snatching & 1 Arrest In Bhopal