Youth Enters Girl’s House With Sword, Residents Gherao Police Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl residing in MP Nagar slum approached police on Friday alleging molestation and harassment by a man residing in nearby slum.

According to police, the accused had been harassing the girl since long and had barged into her house brandishing a sword in September this year, as she had refused to talk to him. A case has been registered against him.

MP Nagar police station TI Jai Hind Sharma told Free Press that the girl studies in Class 9 at a government school in Bhopal. The residents of her slum approached the police on Friday, stating that a man residing in the nearby slum named Aakash Nepali, has been harassing the girl since long.

He often used to text her on Instagram, but the girl did not pay heed, which infuriated him. On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, he barge into girl’s house with a sword and had vandalised the house of the girl’s neighbour too. The residents of the slum alleged that back then, they had approached Arera Hills police who did not take action against him.

Recently, when Nepali began uploading status on his Instagram handle, threatening the girl with dire consequences, the slum residents gathered in huge numbers outside the MP Nagar police station. They were supported by members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch. The police assured them of appropriate action against accused.