Youth Climbs Electric Pole In Bhopal's MP Nagar, Rescue Operation Draws Huge Crowd-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth climbed an electric pole outside the Government Press in MP Nagar in Bhopal on Thursday.

The incident drew the attention of passersby, and within minutes, a large crowd gathered at the spot.

A video of the incident, which is now circulating on social media, shows the youth sitting on top of the electric pole while people watch from below. The exact reason why he climbed the pole is not known yet.

The video further shows rescue personnel using a hydraulic lift machine to reach the youth. After careful efforts, the team managed to bring him down safely. Police and rescue officials remained at the spot throughout the operation to ensure everything was carried out without any harm.

Watch the video below :

WATCH | Youth Climbs Electric Pole Outside Government Press In Bhopal's MP Nagar; Rescue Operation On #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #BhopalNews pic.twitter.com/Wo8Hh0z1si — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 18, 2026

After receiving information, the MP Nagar police reached the spot along with the local administration. A rescue operation was immediately started to bring the youth down safely.

The incident caused people to stop and gather near the area, leading to a brief disruption. However, officials managed the situation and kept the crowd at a safe distance while the rescue was underway.

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A man climbed a 33 KV electricity pole MP Nagar area and was seen hanging from high-voltage wires. Police and municipal teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Power supply was temporarily cut off as precaution.#BhopalNews… pic.twitter.com/jeFkykRPBE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

As of now, police have not revealed why the youth climbed the electric pole. It is also not clear whether he climbed the pole due to a personal issue or for any other reason.

Further information is awaited as police continue to look into the matter.

The viral video has attracted attention online, with many people praising the rescue team's quick response and safe handling of the situation.