Youth Assaulted & Electrocuted To Death In MP’s Mandla; 3 Arrested

Three Arrested After Youth Dies Following Alleged Electrocution In MP’s Mandla | FP photo

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Nainpur police have arrested three men in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted and subjected to electric shocks along with a young woman in Khirsaru Bharveli village on August 26.

The deceased, Abhishek Dhurve, a resident of Tala village in Seoni district, died on September 16 while undergoing treatment in Nagpur.

According to police, Abhishek and the woman were found unconscious in a field under the Pindrai Outpost area.

Both had burn marks on their legs, reportedly caused by electric shocks. They initially told police that they had been assaulted and electrocuted before being left in the field.

The woman was from Khirsaru Bharveli, while Abhishek had reportedly returned to the village a day before the incident after working as a labourer in Nagpur for nearly three months.

Police said their investigation, including technical evidence, led to the arrest of Chamra alias Bhura (56), Shuklu alias Sushil Maravi (30) and Lalsing alias Narbad (27), all residents of Khirsaru Bharveli.

Police allege that the accused assaulted the two after finding them together in the village.

Chamra allegedly arranged an electrical connection from his house to the field and subjected the pair to electric shocks before they were dumped at separate locations.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.